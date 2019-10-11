ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater Events Complex announce that it will host the Newmar Kountry Klub International Rally on Aug. 24-28, 2020.
“The Sweetwater Events Complex is a key component to the tourism in our state and is proud to be an economic engine for both Sweetwater County and the city of Rock Springs,” a press release states.
The Newmar Kountry Klub International Rally will bring over 1,000 visitors to the area and is estimated to bring $817,920.00 in economic impact directly to the city and county, according to Dean Runyan Associates. The club will bring approximately 500 coaches, 100 vendors and 55 services technicians for the event. Vendors and service techs will utilize more than 500 hotel/motel rooms. The rally will also work with local catering for their event as well as the Rock Spring Golf Course to host a tournament.
The Sweetwater Events Complex is committed to recruitment of all kinds of events which are critical to the quality of life and the economy in Sweetwater County and the state of Wyoming.
“The Sweetwater Events Complex is a driving force to the travel and tourism in our city, county and state. Each event at our facility directly benefits our local business and residents. These guests visit our restaurants, stay in our hotels and fill up their gas tanks at our gas stations. Each event we have on our property brings travelers to support our local businesses as well as brings in tax revenue for our city and county,” Events Complex Executive Director Larry Lloyd said in the release.
