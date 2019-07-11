ROCK SPRINGS — Three Sweetwater County high school graduates are Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County scholarship recipients.
Alyssa Klingensmith, Joseline Alatoree and Niushia Gonzalez all received scholarships.
Two of the scholarships were awarded by the MHSC General Medical staff. Alyssa Klingensmith of Rock Springs and Joseline Alatoree of Green River each received a scholarship for $3,000. The hospital contributes $1,500 and the medical staff contributes $1,500 to each scholarship.
Niushia Gonzalez received a $1,500 scholarship from Sweetwater Memorial. The hospital awards the scholarship annually to an RSHS Health Academy student.
All three students have chosen fields of study:
Alyssa Klingensmith, 18, is interested in a nursing career, with plans to attend Western Wyoming Community College. She is the daughter of Stacy and Jeff Klingensmith of Rock Springs. She graduated with a 3.9899 GPA.
Joseline Alatorre, 18, plans to study veterinary medicine. She is the daughter of Guadalupe Angelito of Green River. She graduated with a 3.8776.
Niushia Gonzalez, 18, plans to attend Western Wyoming Community College in pursuit of a pre-med or nursing degree. She is the daughter of Carlos and Jeanneth Gonzalez of Rock Springs. She graduated with a 3.4 GPA.
MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields.
