he Sweetwater County Historical Museum is celebrating the day with a special free, family-friendly event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 3 East Flaming Gorge Way. Those attending the event will make their own paper Chinese lanterns. A rotating slideshow of facts and history about the Lunar New Year and Sweetwater County will also be shown. ​There is no charge for the event. All materials are provided, and everyone is welcome.​