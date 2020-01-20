SWEETWATERCOUNTY — Jan. 25 marks the beginning of the Chinese Lunar New Year. The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is celebrating the day with a special free, family-friendly event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 3 East Flaming Gorge Way. Those attending the event will make their own paper Chinese lanterns. A rotating slideshow of facts and history about the Lunar New Year and Sweetwater County will also be shown. There is no charge for the event. All materials are provided, and everyone is welcome.
Paper lanterns have been a tradition in China for 2,000 years, particularly during festivals. The lanterns made on Saturday will bear the image of a rat. While rats are normally thought of in unpleasant terms, in the Chinese zodiac, 2020 is the Year of the Rat, as was 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, and 2008 which reflects the customary 12-year cycle. In Chinese culture, rats were often seen as signs of wealth and abundance.
