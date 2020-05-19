ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater School District No. 1 Foundation Board is, again this year, the facilitator of a number of scholarships that are sponsored by Sweetwater County families and businesses.
For the past several years, Simplot has sponsored one $1,000 scholarship for students pursuing a career in Engineering. This year they offered three $1,000 scholarships, one for each of the Academies at Rock Springs High School. Recipients included from the Energy Resource Academy,Genrty Adams; the Fire, Law and Leadership Academy, Makena Price; and the Health Occupations Academy, Grace Banks.
The Solvay Scholarship is provided simply as a way for the company and its employees to say congratulations to the recipient for all of their hard work and wishing them all the best in their future academic endeavors. Michael and Nicole Bolton began sponsoring their scholarship in 2018. Their family believes in supporting the community in which they grew up and believe this scholarship will help encourage students in their pursuits of higher education. The Step-Up Scholarship sponsor is anonymous and is aimed at students who work hard and serve their community. The recipient of all three scholarships is Kevin Cervantes. He will receive $3,000 in total to help him with his future academic goals.
The Sharon Kurtz Memorial Scholarship is provided by Dr. Haleigh Warner and Kari Guymon, who are both Rock Springs High School alumni. They wanted to honor their mother who was a dedicated nurse her whole life and had practiced here in Rock Springs. The recipient of this $1,000 is Ashlie Frolic.
The Louise Ryckman Scholarship is sponsored by Ryckman who is a long time Sweetwater County resident and former Desert View Elementary School teacher of 25 years. As an educator, she sees the value in higher education and wants all to students to reach their academic goals. The recipient of this $1,000 scholarship is Alyssa Bedard.
The Sweetwater Medics Scholarship is sponsored by Steve Kourbelas who was born and raised in Rock Springs and stared Sweetwater Medics in 2006. His scholarship is meant to encourage students to pursue education in the medical field and help support them in that endeavor. The recipient of this $1,000 scholarship is Bailee Pitt.
The Sweetwater School District No. 1 Foundation Board and all of the Scholarship Sponsors would like to congratulate all of the scholarship recipients and the entire Rock Springs graduating class of 2020.
