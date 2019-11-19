Book signing

A book-signing for "Sweetwater Women," by Christine Williams and Brigida Blasi took place at the White Mountain Library on Thursday. Pictured from left are Williams, Barbara Smith, Blasi, Ed Varley, and Rae Dell Varley.​

SWEETWATER COUNTY —The White Mountain Library in Rock Springs hosted a book-signing Thursday afternoon for "Sweetwater Women," by local authors Christine Williams and Brigida Blasi, which profiles the lives of over 100 women prominent in Sweetwater County history.

Williams and Blasi autographed copies of the book at the event. Attending the signing as special guests were several of the women featured in Sweetwater Women, including Barbara Smith and Rae Dell Varley.

Sweetwater Women is published through the Sweetwater County Museum Foundation, a non-profit organization that exists to support the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River. All proceeds from the book's sale go directly to the Foundation. It is available at the museum on Flaming Gorge Way in Green River and www.Amazon.com.

