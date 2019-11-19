SWEETWATER COUNTY —The White Mountain Library in Rock Springs hosted a book-signing Thursday afternoon for "Sweetwater Women," by local authors Christine Williams and Brigida Blasi, which profiles the lives of over 100 women prominent in Sweetwater County history.
Williams and Blasi autographed copies of the book at the event. Attending the signing as special guests were several of the women featured in Sweetwater Women, including Barbara Smith and Rae Dell Varley.
Sweetwater Women is published through the Sweetwater County Museum Foundation, a non-profit organization that exists to support the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River. All proceeds from the book's sale go directly to the Foundation. It is available at the museum on Flaming Gorge Way in Green River and www.Amazon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.