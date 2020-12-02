CHEYENNE — Taco John’s is making spirits bright with the highly anticipated return of Nachos Navidad.
Now through Dec. 21, the popular quick-service restaurant is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year by supporting local charities through its 25th Nachos Navidad promotion.
From Dec.1-23, Taco John’s in Rock Springs will donate a portion of each Nachos Navidad purchase to the YWCA of Sweetwater County whose mission is eliminating racism and empowering women. YWCA offers three kinds of services to help achieve that mission. “We very much appreciate the support of Taco John’s in Rock Springs; the community and business support is vital to our organization being able to provide the services necessary,” Melinda Baas with YWCA of Sweetwater County said in a press release.
Back by popular demand, Nachos Navidad features red and green tortilla chips with Taco John’s traditional Super Nachos — a mountain of house-made cooked tortilla chips covered in nacho cheese, 100% American beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, guacamole and rich sour cream.
Additionally, in the spirit of giving, Taco John’s fans can stuff their stockings with gift cards that everyone will enjoy. For every $25 gift card purchased, guests will receive a $5 bonus card.
With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat and Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.
For more information about the YWCA of Sweetwater County visit www.ywcasweetwater.org or email Melinda@ywcasweetwater.org or call 307-352-6635.
