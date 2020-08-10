PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — Apraxia Kids will host the 2020 Wyoming Virtual Walk for Apraxia to continue the efforts of supporting children, families, and professionals affected by childhood apraxia of speech. Registered participants will have the opportunity to view the privately released virtual ceremony on Sept. 5, and are encouraged to spread awareness by walking in their own local areas.
All Walk for Apraxia events in North America were changed to a virtual experience to ensure the health and safety of all participants.
"Moving our annual walk events online this year means that our communities can celebrate their Apraxia Stars in a whole new way while keeping each other safe and healthy. It also allows communities that haven't had an in-person walk in recent years to celebrate their Stars all while
raising funds for Apraxia Kids,”Sarah White, Chairman of Apraxia Kids said in a press release. “The programs and services of Apraxia Kids are needed now, more than ever, as parents and professionals work diligently every day to continue speech therapies and treatment plans under current health and safety limitations. Demand for the educational resources and networks of Apraxia Kids has increased significantly; funds raised through the Walks for Apraxia support these efforts."
The funds raised through the Wyoming Walk for Apraxia benefit Apraxia Kids, the leading nonprofit that works to strengthen the support systems in the lives of children with childhood apraxia of speech. This organization educates both families and speech-language professionals,
endorses evidence-based research, and spreads awareness about this disorder so that children with CAS can reach their highest communication potential through accurate diagnosis and appropriate, timely treatment, according to the release.
Childhood apraxia of speech is a motor speech disorder that makes it difficult for children to speak. Children with this diagnosis generally have a good understanding of language and know what they want to say, but have difficulty learning or carrying out the complex sequenced movements that are necessary for intelligible speech. There is no cure and treatment often requires many years of intense speech therapy.
Raising awareness is one of the most tangible ways that communities at large can help children with apraxia thrive. Collective increased awareness means that children will be diagnosed faster, resulting in better, earlier intervention.
For more information and to register for the Walk for Apraxia, visit
https://www.apraxia-kids.org/walk-for-apraxia-splash-page/ .
For more information about Apraxia Kids and childhood apraxia of speech,
please visit: apraxia-kids.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.