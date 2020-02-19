SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board is working with Young Strategies to develop a strategic plan for our organization. As a community leader, the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board is asking you to participate in this planning study by taking a detailed online survey about tourism infrastructure and experiences in Sweetwater County. Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board is asking you to complete the DestinationNEXT survey as part of the planning process.
Surveys will be accepted until March 13.
The survey takes about 20 minutes to complete. It is recommend that you begin the survey when you have time to complete it, but you may partially take the survey, close it out in the bottom right-hand corner and have a link sent to you by email to finish the survey at a later time.
Your participation is crucial to meet participation goal and have a meaningful outcome.
The survey can be found at – https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5440292/DestinationNEXT-Sweetwater-County
For more information contact Jenissa Meredith at 307-382-2538, or email jmeredith@tourwyoming.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.