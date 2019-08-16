ROCK SPRINGS -- How can a teacher tell if he’s made a difference in the life of his students?
The evidence is both tangible and intangible.
Visitors to David Galindo’s sports-themed Eastside Elementary School classroom might notice a paper taped to a cabinet. It’s a letter he received from a student at the end of the 2017 school year.
Part of it reads, “When I stepped foot in this room, I was not very good at anything, but you changed that a lot ... I will never forget about you, and don’t worry; I’ll try to invite you to my graduation. You are the best teacher ever.”
Another former student, who will be a senior when school starts Monday, shoveled snow for her uncle and others to earn money all winter long when she was in his class. The student then used that money to buy Galindo a 49ers watch. Yet another student asked Galindo who his favorite athletes were and then gave him cards featuring Wayne Gretzky, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
Every item Galindo has received from students is prized, whether or not it cost money, and he has kept them all. The intangible evidence is just as important, he said, such as a student crying on the last day of school because he will miss the teacher and the class.
“It’s the heart behind it,” Galindo said.
Now, the sixth-grade teacher has earned recognition from his peers. Galindo is Teacher of the Year for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 and is currently in the top five for the state of Wyoming. The list will soon be narrowed down to three, and the 2020 Wyoming Teacher of the Year will be announced in the fall of 2019.
SUCCESS AND CHALLENGES
Monday will mark the start of Galindo’s seventh year of teaching — all in the same room at Eastside Elementary. He is a Wyoming native from Powell and a product of all-Wyoming schools.
Each year as he prepares for school to start, Galindo takes time to consider, “How can I better myself from last year?” Then, once school starts, he walks into the building every day with a desire to better himself from the day before.
“I never remain stagnant,” he said.
“I expect the exact same from my students and they never disappoint. If you get too comfortable, there’s no room for improvement.”
Galindo realizes that his success is due to his colleagues as well. He referred to the amazing teachers that he works with — getting great ideas from them that he’s been able to adopt in his own classroom.
“It’s not only me; it is a win for everyone I work with,” Galindo said.
“Everyone in this building can make a difference in the life of a child.”
One Eastside teacher who has served as a mentor since the beginning is Tyson Young.
“He took me under his wing,” Galindo said.
Despite all the support, the biggest teaching challenge for Galindo remains the fact that there is always so much to do and never enough time to get all he wants done. In addition to teaching both math and science twice a day, Galindo serves as chair for the school district’s math department, is head coach of the Rock Spring High School boys swim team and assistant coach for RSHS girls swimming.
Galindo’s first trip to his classroom for 2019-20 school year preparations was in July. He’s ready for students, having spent five hours a day at the school for the past several weeks. Once classes start, Galindo and other teachers will arrive before students and stay after they’ve left for the day. There are lessons to plan and papers to grade, among other things. He must also make time for coaching, meetings, training and his top priority — his family. Wife Kayla Galindo also teaches at Eastside Elementary. David Galindo, like many others, also spends his own money to make his classroom a welcoming, inviting place where students have what they need to learn — pencils, rulers, books, etc. He says many people probably don’t realize all that goes into teaching.
Time difficulties don’t prevent David Galindo from experiencing joy in his chosen profession. He sai dthat joy as “coming in at the beginning of a school year, and leaving at the end of the year knowing that you do what you do to make a difference in a student’s life.”
TEACHER OF THE YEAR
The process leading to Teacher of the Year recognition in Sweetwater No. 1 begins at each building with a nomination by the principal. Once nominated, teachers must get three letters of recommendation and answer six lengthy response questions on topics such as issues in education and what the nominee would say in a Teacher of the Year speech if they won. Those who wrote letters for David Galindo include Wanda Maloney, chief academic officer for Sweetwater No. 1; Anjie Garner, a parent of two of former students and occupational therapist at Eastside; and his principal, Tina Searle.
The winner in each district goes on to state competition. As part of the top five in Wyoming, David Galindo had to participate in a video conference interview with 10 people watching and asking him questions.
Whether or not David Galindo places any higher at the state level, he will continue to do what he’s done since he came to Eastside Elementary — dedicate his time and energy to educate and influence the young lives in his care for the better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.