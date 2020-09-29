LARAMIE — The registration period for teams to enter UW’s 21st annual John P. Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition runs through Friday, Oct. 23. The competition is designed to encourage college students across Wyoming to act on their talents, ideas and energy to produce tomorrow’s leading businesses.
“The Ellbogen $50K competition is the premier applied-learning opportunity at the University of Wyoming for students interested in entrepreneurship. We look forward to another excellent group of applicants who are hoping to turn their dreams into reality,” Patrick Kreiser, Rile Endowed Chair of Entrepreneurship and Leadership in the UW College of Business said in a press release. “Student teams from the University of Wyoming and Wyoming community colleges are invited to enter for a chance to win cash prizes to help grow their businesses.”
The competition features three rounds. The first round is the executive summary application; the second is the virtual pitch and written business concept; and the third round is the final presentation. The first two rounds will occur this fall, and round three will take place April 23-24.
New this year, the competition will feature two tracks for teams: nascent track and established track. Based on factors of experience, judges will place registered teams into either track.
Last spring, seven teams competed in the third round and won more than $65,000 in prize money toward their businesses. Four of the teams participated in a specialized section of “Business Model Creation and Launch” offered by the UW College of Business. The course assists teams in developing and strengthening their business models, including aspects such as sales channel and marketing strategy; revenue model; cost structure and financials; and competitor analysis in preparation for their final presentations, according to the release.
“We were thrilled with the quality of teams competing in last year’s competition,” Kreiser said. “It is critical that we support our students in developing innovative business concepts that will help to strengthen the Wyoming economy.”
The College of Business will host a $50K competition information session Thursday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m. via Zoom at https://uwyo.zoom.us/j/91035663129.
Teams interested in registering to compete should go to www.uwyo.edu/business/entrepreneurship and click the competitor links.
For more information, call 307-766-4197 or email ENTR@uwyo.edu.
