Charlene Miller works on a word search puzzle in the library at the Golden Hour Senior Center on Monday. She has watched the center grow over the years, and takes advantages of the activities it offers. She said she regularly works on the computer and plays some kind of game every day, if not multiple games. Golden Hour is working to raise $10,000 to upgrade the computer lab in the library, including adding new carpet, work stations to ensure privacy and iPads that can be used throughout the building.