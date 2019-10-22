GREEN RIVER — Six businesses came together to form a raffle that raised $6,000 for the Golden Hour Senior Center to benefit the creation of a new technology center.
When Ron Wild of Rocky Mountain Power learned about =the center’s fundraiser, he reached out to his team for help, according to a press release. Ray Summa was inspired and came up with the idea to start a raffle. He purchased a 55-inch TV, a new HP laptop and an Escape Day Spa gift certificate. He also received prizes donated from A Time To Breathe Photography and Pineda’s Kenpo Karate.
The community was inspired by Summa’s dedication and several others partnered with him to make this dream a reality. Wild with Rocky Mountain Power, David Caplan with Genesis Alkali, Craig Rood with Ciner, Loni Johnson-Buller with Pacificorp, Marty Carollo with Allwest, and Christy Austin with A Time to Breathe Photography, along with many others, sold 600 raffle tickets.
Seniors gathered at the center to see the winners of the six large prizes. The fundraiser total was announced, and the seniors were overjoyed with the news; they will be getting anew technology center. With the $6,000 added to the other donations from patrons and community partners, the Golden Hour Senior Center has raised over $15,000, exceeding the $10,000 goal.
The Golden Hour Senior Center thanked everyone for coming together as a community to support the senior center. The new technology center is expected to be open in early 2020.
