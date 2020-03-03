SWEETWATER COUNTY — Promoting a variety of opportunities to experience the arts for all community members continues to be the focus of the Community Fine Arts Center. Director Debora Soule and two part-time staff members, Gwendolyn Quitberg and Diana Metz, work with the Community Fine Arts Center Advisory Board to bring quality performers, visual artists and learning opportunities to our community.
“Collaboration creates stronger organizations and events,” Soule said in a press release. “Being a part of the Rock Springs Mainstreet/Urban Renewal Agency’s Arts and Culture committee, we are able to coordinate our events with others," Soule said. "The CFAC was able to hold two classes and a performance during the new Arts Week held in March and this year’s Artember event nearly doubled in size, bringing artists and the public together.”
ADVISORY BOARD
The Community Fine Arts Center’s Advisory Board plays an important role in the success of the Community Fine Arts Center and has assisted with special projects such as rebuilding the grand piano at the high school and celebrating the center’s 50th anniversary. This year the 80th anniversary of the art collection itself was marked with an open house for the public and the announcement of the new scholarship for seniors headed to college.
Current Advisory Board members include R.J. Piper, Angela Thatcher, Carol Jelaco, Nathan Wonnacott, Hank Ketelsen, Susie von Ahrens, Breanna Jackman and Anthony Boaten.
LOCAL VIEWS ART AND GIFT SHOP
The Local Views art and gift shop at the Community Fine Arts Center, which opened in fall 2018, expanded this year and has been successful in promoting sales of local artists’ work. Currently 24 artists are able to participate, and the board has T-shirts, mugs, bags and pens available to purchase.
Due to this successful fundraising, the Community Fine Arts Center Advisory board has established a scholarship for a graduating senior in Sweetwater County School District No. 1. Eligible students have focused their high school studies in the visual arts but do not have to be pursuing a college degree in art. Art patron Dr. Jay Bachicha learned about the scholarship while he was visiting his home town and wants to help with a donation to double the amount approved by the Community Fine Arts Center board.
PERFORMANCES
Spring performances in 2019 included the Irish quintet “Goitse” and “Divas Through the Decades” was a musical tribute to some of the most influential female vocalists in American pop music. During the summer, Wyoming Shakespeare Festival Company performed Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” and the Community Fine Arts Center supported a sponsorship for the Sweetwater County Blues and Brews. In the fall, The Rice Brothers, Johnny and Chris, played both classical and contemporary pieces on cello and piano.
ART COLLECTION
While the art collection, owned by Sweetwater County School District No. 1, continues to be a big draw especially for visitors to Rock Springs, the Community Fine Arts Center also presents a number of local and regional artists in the gallery. Beginning the year, artists A.B. Word and Barrie Bryant’s “Imaginary Realism” was on display, emerging artist Evan Slafter from Casper displayed his modernist work, and “Close to Home” was a series of paintings of Wyoming landscapes by Sue Sommers. Utah artist Michael Parker returned to his home county with plein aire landscapes from both Wyoming and Utah. Two annual exhibits included displays of Youth Arts Exhibits and October’s Community Show with the theme “Food in Art.” Howard Hart, a wood turner, and William Travis Hart, sculptor and woodworker, collaborated on a father and son exhibit of their individual work, and finally, local photographer David Halter exhibited a retrospective of his images and rounded out the year.
SUPPORTING YOUTH ART
“The kids of our community remain an important part of our focus and exhibiting their artwork is my personal favorite part of the job,” Soule said. “All the public schools in Rock Springs are represented during the spring in recognition of National Youth Arts Month. Then the Rock Springs Woman’s Club selects elementary and junior high school art work to represent the local club at their state convention each April. The kids have done well, winning ribbons and prize money each year.”
Learning opportunities for young artists included the annual Art Camp, Kids Knitting, and “A is for Art” classes take place all summer. These one hour “A is for Art” classes were expanded into the spring and fall this year. Paul Taylor returned for a two-week Australian residency at Stagecoach Elementary School. The students learn about cultural activities such as dance, art, and music, but also geography, science and history in studying the Australian Outback.
FOR ADULTS
For the adult patrons to the Center, classes help both beginners and experienced students find support in making art. An embellished poured painting class with Shari Kumer, Chinese brush painting Class with Angie Bennett, Soule taught an introduction to printmaking workshop. Several knitting and crochet classes continue to bring in patrons interested in learning these crafts.
ABOUT THE COMMUNITY FINE ARTS CENTER
The Community Fine Arts Center is a unique collaboration of Sweetwater County School District No. 1, the city of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County. The Community Fine Arts Center operates as a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Additional funding support comes from such organizations as Wyoming Arts Council, Sweetwater County Library Foundation, and Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
The public is invited to see the current exhibit as well as the works of the permanent collection, sign up for classes or attend the next performance.
The Community Fine Arts Center’s hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and noon-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
