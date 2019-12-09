ROCK SPRING — The Downtown Broadway Theater will be hosting a special Christmas showing of "The Polar Express" at 6 p.m. on Dec. 20 and at 2 p..m. Dec. 21. Tickets are now available the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and Rock Springs Main Street/URA office for $5 each. Tickets are limited so organizers suggest getting tickets early.In addition to the movie, the children will receive a gift bag and an opportunity to visit with Santa. Movie-goers are encouraged to wear pajamas to the theater. The event is sponsored by Bruce and Carla Pivic from Infinity Power and Controls and Wyo Radio.