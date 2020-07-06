ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs has launched HelloRS using Citibot technology, America’s first interactive text messaging and customer service solution for civic engagement with government.
HelloRS is a communication tool for residents and their government. Using text messaging, HelloRS helps residents of Rock Springs report issues, search the city website for information, send a message to staff, and sign up to receive text message notifications from the city.
Residents are our eyes and ears throughout our city, so the city hopes to give them an extra avenue to report issues, and help the city make things right. A notification system is also in place to keep citizens informed regarding issues of all types. The city looks forward to engaging with residents on a more personal basis with HelloRS, according to a press release.
With HelloRS, residents and visitors of Rock Springs can text search words to quickly access relevant city information about things like business licenses, recreation or Civic Center information, permitting or public meeting announcements. They are also able to crowdsource city issues, including reporting potholes, broken street signs and more through an interactive chatbot that responds immediately to a resident’s text message. When the city fixes the reported issue, Citibot follows up to let the person know their query has been resolved.
Residents can also use HelloRS to sign up for text message updates from the city regarding COVID-19, Parks and Recreation, election updates, road closures, and other city news.
Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Citibot LLC was formed in 2016 with a mission of making cities and counties accessible for all. Bratton Riley, Citibot’s co-founder and CEO, was inspired by the evolution of the conversational chatbot and its ability to help governments be more accessible and accountable to every resident.
“People’s expectations of high-quality Rock Springs service are ever-increasing,” Riley said in the release. “Cities like Rock Springs are leading the way by delivering powerful solutions to maximize efficiency and enhance access to information and vital services.”
To start a conversation with HelloRS, Rock Springs residents can text “hello” to 833-617-0770.
For more information visit http://citibot.io or connect with Citibot on
Twitter (@citibot_io), Facebook (/citibotio) or Instagram (@citibot).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.