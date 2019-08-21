LANDER — The first Lander Pioneer Museum Apple Fest will take place from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 14.
Lander has a long history of apple orchards, and in the early days the community was known as “The Apple City.” A lucky combination of good water and soil, shelter from the wind, and farmers willing to experiment with many tree species to find ones that would grow well here, the Lander Valley developed many fine orchards, according to a press release.
In honor of this history, the Pioneer Museum is creating Apple Fest, which will highlight the many aspects of apples and apple use in the valley.
“Our spring Sheep Shearing event is hugely popular and looks at that very important part of Lander’s agricultural history,” Museum Curator Randy Wise said in the release. “We hope Apple Fest will give people an understanding of how important apples were to Lander.” Wise said that attempts are being made to bring back some of the historic orchards in the area.
“This is a family event and should be a lot of fun for everyone,” Wise said. Apple fest will include an apple pie contest with cash prizes for the top three pies. Participants are encouraged to get out their family recipes. The rules are available at the museum, or online at the museum Facebook page.
The pie contest
The judging will take place at 1 p.m. Three judges will chose the winning pies.
The contest is open to anyone who would like to enter their apple pie. The entry fee is $5 per pie.
Prizes include a ribbon for the top three contestants as well as a first place prize of $50; second place prize of $30 and third place prize of $20.
Pie entries must include at least 60 percent apples in the filling. It does not need to be a traditional two-crusted apple pie and it can have a variety of other fillings.
The entire pie must be submitted for judging in a disposable pie pan. All pans, plates and dishes are considered disposable and will not be returned.
The recipe for the pie and pie crust must be submitted with the entry. The recipe must list all the ingredients, quantities and the preparation.
Do not write your name on the pie tin. Your entry will be assigned a number at registration.
Pies must be checked in by noon on contest day for a 1 p.m. judging.
Pies will be judged on overall appearance, including crust and filling color, creative detailing, even distribution of filling; overall flavor including fresh taste, texture, doneness and consistency; and originality including creativity in appearance and flavor.
After awards are announced, pies will be sliced and individual pieces sold to the public.
Proceeds are donated to the Lander Pioneer Museum.
Other events
The event will feature apple cider pressing, crafts for children, a petting zoo, an apple pie contest, a children’s apple sauce eating competition and more.
Another event is an apple sauce eating contest for children. There will be three age groups and the children who can eat their bowl of apple sauce the fastest will win a prize in each age group. The catch is they have to eat the apple sauce with a straw and cannot use their hands.
For information call the museum at 307-332-3373.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.