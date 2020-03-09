ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency was recently recognized for their accomplishments in the 2019 Annual Report.E
Eleven new businesses opened their doors in downtown Rock Springs and created new full time jobs.
• Chelsea Blau Photography
• Cowboy Crepes and Café
• Fits of Laughter Day Care
• In Motion Physical Therapy
• Jen Hargrove Photography
• Pinnacle Solutions
• Randall’s Holistics
• Road House 307
• The Stellar Cellar
• Toy Town
• Uinta Bank
A successful grant was submitted to the Wyoming Business Council for the First Security Bank building. Approved at their Dec. 5, 2019 meeting, the grant will provide $2,917,701 for the first phase of the restoration of the building.
“The building has sat vacant since 1980 so this restoration will return a key piece of our history to the community.” Urban Renewal Agency Manager, Chad Banks said in a press release.
Other events, projects and initiatives in the historic district in 2019 include:
• Quarterly Downtown Merchant Meetings
• Plaid Friday
• Taco Fest
• Celebration of the 150th Anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s Completion
• Rock Springs Arts Week
• Spend $20 on the 20th to promote local shopping
• Christmas Gift Show
• Christmas BINGO
The Dining Deck Ordinance was finally approved in 2019, allowing Downtown restaurants to offer outdoor dining space.
The gazebo from the former Community Garden was placed and refreshed by local volunteers, Russ Lozier and Ian Meats on the corner of Broadway and D Streets.
The historic caboose which sits along South Main Street received a face lift with the help of volunteers from Dominion Energy. Not only did the caboose receive a fresh coat of paint but volunteers constructed new stairs for each entrance, reinforce the doors and windows and repaired the expanded metal skirting that surrounds the caboose.
The agency introduced a My Own Downtown program to feature different businesses each week. The features are shared on social media and include a write-up about the featured businesses as well as accompanying photos. They have proven very popular and help highlight our Downtown business owners.
The agency hosted a meet and greet with The Grinch on Dec. 7, 2019 before the Lighted Holiday Parade. Even the cold temperatures did not keep more than 300 children visiting Downtown.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA received seven grants in 2019.
• Dominion Energy
• Rocky Mountain Power Foundation
• Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Education Services
• Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism
• Wyoming Arts Council
• Wyoming Community Foundation
• Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund
The agency was invited to serve on a panel about the economic impact of the arts at the Wyoming Arts Alliance annual conference, drawing additional positive images of Rock Springs across Wyoming.
Smithsonian Magazine named Rock Springs one of “The Best Small Towns to Visit in 2019.”
Rock Springs swept the 2019 Wyoming Main Street Awards, taking home the title in all three categories:
• Innovation Award for their $20 on the 20th campaign.
• Display Award – A Touch of Class Floral
• Leadership Award – Maria Mortensen
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA was selected as one of two pilot communities for the Made on Main program from Wyoming Main Street and the National Main Street Center. Work on the program will begin in 2020. Made on Main is a pilot program geared towards placing small manufacturers/producers in vacant Downtown spaces, enhancing the entrepreneurship and business diversity in Downtown communities.
Performing Arts enthusiasts continued to show their support for the local Actors’ Mission Group at The Broadway Theater by attending productions such as “Church and State,” “A Doll’s House Part 2” and “The Nerd.”
The agency continued their internship/scholarship program with funding from Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services. The program provides much needed assistance for theater programming.
Popular and sold out shows at The Broadway Theater included:
• Collin Raye
• David Archuletta
• Imagine – A Beatles Tribute
• A Very Electric Christmas
• Bar J Wranglers
• Jack Wright’s Tribute to Neil Diamond
• Billy Dean
• United States Air Force Academy Band – Stellar Brass
Support for the Broadway Theater continues to grow as 122 members signed up for the “Friends of the Broadway” patron program.
Information regarding the program can be found at www.broadwayrs.com or those interested in the program can call the URA.
The full annual report can be downloaded from DowntownRS.com under the ABOUT US tab.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture.
For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.