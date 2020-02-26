SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River Pond and Garden tour is now a bi-annual event. The next tour is tentatively scheduled for August 2021. As the tour gets closer, a final date will be set.
The Green River Pond and Garden Tour was originally conceived as a way of educating and promoting residents on backyard water gardens. The pond and garden tour play a crucial role in educating visitors about the importance of plants, nature and the garden and has grown tremendously over the years. Organized by Lyneen Murphy and supported by local businesses. This family-oriented event offers a day full of serene gardens and a pass to learning the secrets of high desert gardening.
Over the years, this unique weekend tour has grown into the premier pond and garden event of the summer. This one-day self-guided tour has featured a large array of different water structures. Included in the mix are self-contained ponds with streams and water features ranging in size from small to expansive as well as water-falls without visible ponds, landscaping, colorful flowers, arrays f dazzling water-falls and friendly fish of all color, shape and sizes.
Many of the innovations on the tour are do-it-yourself projects that the homeowners are willing to share. If you have never been on the pond and garden tour, then you should treat yourself. “I have heard from first time visitors telling me they remember seeing the signs around town thinking, what is the Pond and Garden tour?. Murphy said in a press release. “It wasn’t long before they found out —their first time going on the garden tour they were absolutely amazed at what they saw. Beautiful waterfalls and other water features; hard scape and fairy gardens; ponds, gazebos you name it the G.R. Pond and Garden tour had it to offer”
“Not only does the garden showcase some of the most amazing landscapes you will see in Sweetwater County, but it’s an event that really brings the community together,” Murphy said. “I have met some amazing people on the tour, people that I will forever remain in touch with or at least remember. It’s not just Green River residents but we have had visitors from other states who were just coming through Green River and heard about the tour or saw information on social media.”
“I am always amazed when those visiting from other states tell me that they didn't know Wyoming could have such beautiful yards let alone a backyard pond. Each year the tour brings on new and return visitors, for many it has become a family tradition,” Murphy said.
Tour goers can expect to see more than a dozen of Green River’s and Rock Springs’ most spectacular ponds and gardens in this one-day event. The self-paced tour allows tour goers to visit as many of the ponds and gardens as they like in any order they like. The tour is free to the public and garden home information is ready two weeks prior.
Green River Pond and Garden Tour began to raise money for local residents or the local animal shelters through the sale of raffle tickets. Garden home owners and tour visitors have successfully raised funds for several residents who needed help with medical costs or helped in obtaining equipment. The tour has also featured adoptable pets and raised funds donating it to local shelters.
Murphy is now in the process of selecting the next homes to be featured on the pond and garden tour.
“We are always looking for gardens with vegetable gardening or clever landscaping, Murphy said. “Do you have chickens? Many visitors are looking for information on both of these. If you have a unique, colorful flowers, rock hound or history buff themed garden, you are in, you don't have to have a pond to join in the tour.”
If you have any questions or would like to be on next year’s tour you can call or email Murphy at 307-871-2003 or lyneen@hotmail.com , or visit https://www.facebook.com/Green-River-Pond-Garden-Tour-268891129868589/.
