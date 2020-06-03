ROCK SPRINGS —Get out of the house this summer, get lunch to-go and be ready to enjoy fresh air, live music and sunshine near a historic landmark.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is moving forward by rolling out the fifth year of their lunchtime concert series — the Brown Bag Concert Series. Due to renovation work on the First Security Bank building, the 2020 Brown Bag Concert Series will move to the grassy area on the northeast side of the Sweetwater County Health and Human Services building at 333 Broadway St. in Rock Springs.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the performances are starting a month later. The concerts will take place from noon-1:30 p.m. every Tuesday from July through August. The shows are free and guests are invited to bring their meal and enjoy a summer day in Downtown Rock Springs; most of the downtown restaurants offer take-out as an option for lunch.
The eight-week concert series will feature a variety of music styles including country, rock, folk, Americana and more. Since the concerts are at a new location, there will not be permanent seating. Locals and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and to maintain social distancing of six feet. And do not forget the sunscreen.
A list of performers will be available soon so stay tuned.
For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/ URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.
