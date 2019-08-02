ROCK SPRINGS — Mya Smith won her heat of the Duck Races at the Sweetwater County Fair. Racers make a splash to encourage their mallards on. Sixteen volunteers are chosen during each show to release the ducks in the race track. Prizes are given to the winners of each race. Saturday’s duck races are scheduled for 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the grassy area. For more photos, go to Page B1.
