ROCK SPRINGS — Starting Sept. 17, Downtown Rock Springs will shine a spotlight on its diverse food scene with its third Restaurant Week. During Restaurant Week, which will run from Sept. 17-27. Diners can enjoy special discounts at 12 participating locations. That is 11 days of delicious, discounted dining in Downtown Rock Springs.
There are no passes to buy, coupons to carry or cards to punch — patrons simply dine at the restaurant of their choice and take advantage of the special offers. Diners are reminded to mention the special offer when ordering.
Participating restaurants will offer their regular menus, in addition to the Restaurant Week specials. This is a great opportunity to visit the restaurants you've always wanted to try and to rediscover old favorites, according to a press release.
Participating locations include:
— Bitter Creek Brewing: 604 Broadway
— Boschetto's European Market: 617 Broadway, Suite D
— Broadway Burger Station: 628 Broadway
— Casa Chavez: 744 Pilot Butte Ave.
— Coal Train Coffee Depot: 501 S Main St.
— Fiesta Guadalajara: 19 Elk St.
— Java Peddler: 612 Broadway
— Los Primos: 443 North Front St.
— Mi Pueblito: 726 Pilot Butte Ave.
— Remedies Grill: Inside Bi-Rite, 409 Broadway
— Roadhouse 307 Steakhouse: 404 N St.
— Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar: 507 Broadway St.
— 11th Frame Snack Bar: Inside Pla Mor Lanes, 327 C St.
The specials available at each location can be found on the organization’s website:
https://www.downtownrs.com/downtown-restaurant-week/
“Restaurants around the area have had to make a few adjustments recently, such as menu changes,” Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator said in the release. “Dine-in patrons need to be patient as they are practicing social distancing between tables and taking extra precautions.”
“Customers are encouraged to call ahead to make carry-out and curbside service arrangements,” Brittain said.
Restaurant Week Bingo sheets will be available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal
Agency office, 603 South Main St. and Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1475 Dewar Drive as well as at participating restaurants and it’s downloadable on www.downtownrs.com.
Return the Bingo sheet for a chance to win prizes.
“Go to the mom and pop restaurants whenever you can,” URA Board President, Maria Mortensen said in the release. “They need us now more than ever.”
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.
