ROCK SPRINGS -- The 14th community exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center has a theme everyone can appreciate – “Food in Art.”
Hosted each October, the exhibit is open to all artists from Sweetwater County. Artists of all levels are encouraged to submit artwork that follows this year’s theme. The show will open Oct. 2 and remain on display through Oct. 31.
For centuries food has been depicted in artwork according to art historian Donovan Gauvreau at emptyeasel.com. Historically, Greeks and Romans thought highly of their ability to realistically depict food and it was a way of showing their wealth and generosity. The Dutch realists of the 17th century portrayed banquet tables of delectable food. Even modern artists are inspired by food – from the fruit paintings of French artist Paul Cezanne to pop artist Andy Warhol with his series of soup can paintings.
“Over the years we have had a variety of themes including portraits, postcard-sized art, autumn, trains, and the color gold for our 50th anniversary,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “It all started when the drawing class I was teaching made some incredible mandalas and we wanted to display them. This is an opportunity for anyone to share their creative work. I have already heard of several ideas people are working on including some knitted food!”
Entry forms are available at the CFAC, county libraries, and on the center’s website at www.cfac4art.com.
All art media is accepted. Participants are asked to be sure the work is framed and ready to be hung or three dimensional pieces have a stable base or designed to be hung. As an open show, the submitted work is not judged or juried to be included. However, the prospectus does explain that as a department of the Sweetwater County Library System, the CFAC does follow policy and ask artists to refrain from submitting work with a violent, racist, or erotic theme.
ABOUT THE COLLECTION
The CFAC also has on display the majority of the art collection which was started by the Rock Springs High School students in the fall of 1939. It hung in the school until the CFAC was opened in 1966 for the public to enjoy the hundreds of pieces of art collected over the years.
“Sweetwater County School District No. 1 along with the city of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County Library System have a wonderful, longstanding collaboration,” Soule said. “By working together the community has an impressive treasure of art for its citizens and visitors alike.”
The public is invited to see the exhibit from Oct. 2-31, as well as the permanent collection on display. Located at 400 C St. in Rock Springs, the CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Hours at the center are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.