GREENVILLE, South Carolina — The following students are among more than 900
Bob Jones University students named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2019
semester.
The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point
average during the semester.
• Elizabeth Best: a Sophomore Business major from Pinedale
• Levi Douglas: a Sophomore Computer Science major from Pinedale
• Tyler Moritsch: a Senior Criminal Justice major from Pinedale
