GREEN RIVER — This year’s Maicy M Braden Memorial Scholarship senior honorees are Kaycee Olsen, Alaina Maiers and Elizabeth Froats.
Froats plans to attend the University of Wyoming, where she will pursue a career in the medical field or veterinary science.
Maiers plans to attend WYO Tech in Laramie to study Collision Repair and Refinishing with plans to eventually open a business specializing in street rods and custom fabrication.
Olsen plans to attend Western Wyoming Community College to pursue her Associates Degree in welding technology and then attend the University of Wyoming to study civil engineering.
ABOUT THE MAICY M. BRADEN SCHOLARSHIP
Maicy Marie Braden passed away in a tragic auto accident on Oct. 3, 2016. She was an aspiring young student at Green River High School who had remarkable talents, especially in the Career and Technical Education area, according to a press release. Braden was an honor student with a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 and had dreams of attending college and seeking a career in design and development. She was a gifted welder and had a profound love for building and creating practical solutions using her metal working skills. In addition to her love of welding, she was also talented in the areas of auto mechanics and collision refinishing, according to the release.
To honor Braden, and provide more opportunities for female students to pursue post high school training, her family has formed the Maicy M. Braden Memorial Scholarship.
William and Rachelle Morris along with Mandros Painting and several anonymous donors have made this scholarship possible. Together they have generated the funds to award three GRHS Students a $500 scholarships to pursue a career related to Industrial /Technical careers and or Engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.