GREEN RIVER — Invitations to respond to the 2020 Census are to be delivered by mail between March 12-20. Once you receive that invitation, you can respond using the following methods:
• Online: Complete the questionnaire by computer, mobile phone, or tablet at my2020census.gov.
• Phone: To complete the questionnaire by phone, call 844-330-2020.
• Mail: All homes will receive a paper questionnaire if you choose not to respond online or by phone first.
• Additionally, the Census questionnaire may be completed locally at the Sweetwater County Library, the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Administration Building, Western Wyoming Community College Green River Center, Castle Rock Medical Center and Golden Hour Senior Center.
Responding to the 2020 Census is easy. Simply complete a questionnaire containing 10 questions.
The more people that are counted in Green River, the more federal money becomes available for all of us — funding our schools, hospitals and roads.
When you respond to the census, your answers are kept strictly confidential.
