SWEET SEVEN -- Giabella Hinojos celebrated her birthday Feb. 11, 2020. She is the daughter of Marco and Ariel Hinojos of Rock Springs. Her grandparents are Felipe and Juanita Ramos of Rock Springs and Antonio and Geraldine Hinojos of El Paso, Texas. Her great-grandparents are Fred and Rosie Abeyta of Medford, Oregon, and Felipe and Maria Ramos of Deming, New Mexico. Her great-great grandmother is Antonia Martinez of Rawlins. Her siblings are Phillip and Xzavier Hinojos.
web only
Tiny tot: Giabella Hinojos
Tiny tot: Giabella Hinojos
Most Popular
Articles
- Rawlins physician charged with 32 felony counts won't face jury trial
- Yellowstone expected to feel impacts of coronavirus
- I-80 eastbound remains closed
- Sheriff’s Office addresses “ICE holds” at detention center
- Weekend winter storm watch in effect
- Is Wyoming worst in USA? Winter driving – oh my God!
- Commission hears about Ciner expansion project
- Arrest Report Feb. 20
- Inmate alleges Green River mayor violated oath of office
- Mustangs have eyes set on a three-peat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.