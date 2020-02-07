HAPPY BIRTHDAY BUDDY -- Henry Michael Moeller celebrates his birthday on Feb. 10, 2020. He is the son of Shane and Chelsey Moeller. His grandparents are Mike Moeller, Richard and Sheila Keating and the late Becky Moeller.
His great-grandparents are Lorna Moeller, Jerry and Charlene Grissom and the late Rudy Moeller and Bob Gasperetti. His siblings are Abbie Moeller, 7, and Maci Moeller, 8.
