SWEETWATER COUNTY — Lyneen Murphy of Green River is the organizer of the Green River Pond and Garden tour in Green River and Rock Springs. She offered some gardening tips to help ensure your yards and gardens survive in the unforgiving climate of Sweetwater County.
Whether you are a weekend gardener or a garden junkie with the promise of warmer weather approaching our thoughts begin thinking about digging in the dirt and colorful flowers to come. However, spring in our high desert climate is notoriously unpredictable. Shrubs can be crusty with snow and then, a couple of weeks later, temperatures can warm up your garden showing signs of life. Still, some early spring cleanup tasks are sure things during the spring months.
Get a jump start on your garden this spring. Take a few steps to assure that your garden will rewarded you with something beautiful every single day.
Any gardener in our area has to remember we are in Zone 4, before buying perennials. The meaning of Zone 4 is that our area gets long, warm days during the summer with high temps in the 80*s and lots of snow and average cold temps of -10 to -20 F. (-23 to -28 C.) in the winter. This means we have a short growing season of about 113 days, so vegetable gardening in zone 4 can be challenging. It is important to check all perennials to see if they are suited for zone 4 gardening plants. Also take note as to if your chosen perennial like sunny or shady areas. This information will help with a successful planting.
There is no harm in cleaning up fallen branches and debris that accumulated during the winter months. However, this is not the time to get excited about planting until the threat of frost is over. Instead go out and focus on cutting plants back before the old growth gets tangled up in the new growth and take out any dead annual plants that have remained over winter.
Annuals, perennials and shrubs
Annuals will not return, and any self-seeders will already have done their job. Remove burlap from trees and shrubs as the weather warms. This is also a good time to look over your yard and see if it's time to thin out crowded beds and do some transplanting. Where soil has thawed, dig up perennials, such as daylilies and hostas, to thin crowded beds; divide them, leaving at least three stems per clump, and transplant them to fill in sparse areas. If you did not prune back your perennials last fall, they're most likely looking unsightly as spring sets in. Many perennials prefer to be left standing throughout the winter, for extra protection. If you did leave your perennials standing last fall, once you start to see new growth at the base of the plants, it's safe to begin removing dead growth and prune them to the height of 4-5 inches.
Some shrubby plants that have woody stems such as lavender need to be cut back each spring. This is because these plants only bloom on new branches. These are pruned in the spring to limit winter damage and to encourage the plant to start sending out new flowering branches. If you left your ornamental grasses up for winter interest, you can cut them 2-3 inches of the ground. There is no need to wait for new growth. They'll come back up when they're ready.
When it comes to roses and spring care, it depends on your climate. In areas where roses do go dormant, spring care should begin just as the leaf buds begin to plump up. Cut back winter-damaged rose canes to 1 inch below the blackened area. On climbers, keep younger green canes and remove older woody ones; neaten them up by bending the canes horizontally and tipping the buds downward. As for spring-blooming trees and shrubs, these plants set their flower buds in the summer or fall of last year. Pruning them in the spring, before they've bloomed, would mean pruning off this year's flowers. Learn about your blooming trees' particular needs, and prune accordingly.
Below is a list of a few perennials that should do well in our zone 4 area:
Shasta daisies, daylilies, irises, roses, hostas, lilies, peonies, yarrow, aster, bleeding heart, bellflower, violets, lamb's ears, hardy geraniums and Russian lavender.
Evergreens
Evergreens require little to no spring care other than some tidying up. Spring is a good time to fertilize evergreens because they are actively growing at this time. Look for a well-balanced food labeled especially for evergreens.
Soil care
Spring is also the time to amend your garden soil. Taking time in spring to build fertility and loosen soil will set you up in having a rewarding and picturesque garden. First, a few weeks before you plan to plant, work in at least a half-inch layer of good compost a full inch would be even better. The compost will provide the soil with a fresh layer of nutrient-rich organic matter, and improve the soil*s ability to handle water and nourish your plantings.
Second, focus on cultivating your soil. Pounding rain, gravity and other forces can cause soil to become compacted over time, so loosening it before planting should be a priority.
Finally, apply an organic fertilizer to the degree that matches the needs of the plants you are going to plant.
Weeds
Early spring is also a good time to take action against weeds with some pro-active weeding. Damp soil makes it much easier to pull young weed seedlings. Do not try to compost weeds. They'll come back to haunt you.
Lawn care
When it comes to spring and our lawns, there are a few steps gardeners can take to have a more vibrant and healthy lawn. First rake up debris and leaves left behind from our winter months.
Lawn care by the month:
April
• Growing season starts. Mow grass 3 inches high. Leave clippings on lawn.
• Apply first dose of fertilizer.
• Treat for crabgrass with pre-emergent herbicide or eco-friendly corn gluten.
May
• Pull or spot-treat dandelions or treat whole lawn with post-emergent weed control.
• Fertilize six to eight weeks after first dose.
June and July
• Water if rainfall is below 1 inch a week.
• This is the time to treat for grubs.
Late August and September
• Fertilize and seed.
• Spread weed-and-feed over entire lawn. If you do not like using herbicides you can use white vinegar instead
October and November
• Rake leaves.
• Fertilize six to eight weeks after last feeding.
• At final cut, after a few frosts, mow two inches high.
