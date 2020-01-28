ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Raconteurs will host a free Toastmasters International Extravaganza from 6-7 p.m. on Jan 30 at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1006, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
This event is open to all who are interested in developing their communication and leadership skills. This event is geared toward guests and new members. It will feature prepared speeches from current members, exercises to improve public speaking, and free pizza and sodas
For more information visit www.toastmasters.org or call Jason Armstrong at 307-389-0767.
