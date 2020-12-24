Rebecca Luker, background, leads a performance of songs from "Mary Poppins" at the 61st annual Tony Awards in New York on June 10, 2007. Luker, 59, a three-time Tony nominated actor who starred in some of the biggest Broadway hits of the past three decades, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, said Sarah Fargo, her agent. The actor went public in 2020 saying he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as A.L.S. or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

