GREEN RIVER— Expedition Academy High School honors a male and female student each money for hard work and dedication to the school and the community.
Students who earned honors were:
• Dawson Heiss and Shay Mahana in September
• Ceyda Gunduz and Mallachi Kast in October
• Ben Jorgensen and Jauslyn Jones in November
• Gabe Kast and Freedom Coon in December
Selections come from the school’s staff and student input. When a staff member witnesses someone doing something good or above and beyond, the student receives a cheetah buck redeemable for a prize. Only 18 students earn accolades each school year.
Local businesses donated to the Student of the Month in the form of gift certificates.
Each student is awarded a certificate and recognized at the school’s Friday morning student meeting and has a picture posted at the entrance to the school and on the school’s website.
