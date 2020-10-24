ROCK SPRINGS — Tracy Frisbee was honored for 20 years of service to the Rock Springs Police Department and local community upon his retirement in September.
Officer Frisbee started with the department in February of 2000. During his RSPD career, he worked as a patrol officer, detective, school resource officer, field training officer, DARE instructor, ASP baton Instructor, Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint instructor, chemical munitions instructor, bike patrol officer, and an arson investigator.
The department celebrated with Frisbee and his family with a farewell barbecue in September. Chief Dwane Pacheco presented him with a retirement plaque and shared stories from his career with the PD. Thank you, Officer Frisbee for your service in the department and the Rock Springs community.
