CHEYENNE — The Wyoming State Historical Records Advisory Board wants to help you learn more about preserving your historical records and making them available.
Apply for funding by Oct. 1; all training or consultations must take place before Dec. 31. Applications will be evaluated as they are received, so the sooner you apply the better.
Webinars and courses cover such topics as the basics of archives and archival management, records management, digitization, audio preservation, preservation quality oral history recordings, working with photographs, and preserving email, as well as the general management, reference, and marketing skills needed to make your collections accessible to the public.
If you work with historical papers, photographs, newspapers, videos, audiotapes, or other archival materials, the State Historical Records Advisory Board will make up to $2,500 available to help your organization pay for training opportunities that may be beyond your budget this year.
The State Historical Records Advisory Board is also interested in receiving applications for funds to hire an archival consultant. Such a consultant could advise your institution on how to arrange and preserve your collections, or digitize them, and make them available to the public. The State Historical Records Advisory Board web page has listings of training opportunities, and we can show you where to look to find archival consultants.
All projects related to the mission and goals of the State Historical Records Advisory Board will be considered. Keep in mind that all work to be funded by State Historical Records Advisory Board funds must be focused on records (paper, AV, or digital), but not physical artifacts.
The Wyoming State Historical Records Advisory Board promotes the identification, preservation and dissemination of the state’s historical records, by encouraging and supporting ongoing training programs for state, tribal and local governments, local repositories, organizations, and others involved in records care in Wyoming.
Funding for State Historical Records Advisory Board grants is made available by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission of the National Archives. The program is administered by the Wyoming State Archives, which is part of the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources.
For examples of training opportunities available visit https://wyoarchives.wyo.gov/index.php/about-archives/state-historical-records-advisory-board under Apply for Grants.
Contact Kathy Marquis, State Historical Records Advisory Board Coordinator and Wyoming State Archivist at 307-777-8691 or Kathy.marquis@wyo.gov.
Submit applications by Oct. 1 by email or send by mail to Kathy Marquis, Wyoming State Archives, 2301 Central Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.