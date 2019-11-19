ROCK SPRINGS — The clip-clop of horses will be heard throughout downtown Rock Springs as Small Business Saturday is set for Nov. 30 and officially heralds the Christmas shopping season. Free carriage rides will be offered each Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Nov. 30 to Dec. 21 in downtown Rock Springs. Rides begin in front of the Historic Train Depot where Coal Train Coffee is located at 501 S. Main St.
This season’s horse and carriage rides opens on Small Business Day. Locals and visitors are encouraged to support small businesses throughout the year.
Carriage rides are sponsored by Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Wyoming International Association of Sheet Metal, Air Rail Transportation, Daniel’s Jewelry, D and L Excavation and Eric Phillips, attorney at law.
For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.
