SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Travelers Assistance Society of Sweetwater County appreciates the contributions that regularly come in throughout the year. The donations that come this time of year have a special meaning.
First, these contributions are a reminder that there are those in our community who have purposefully chosen to help others who will find themselves stranded in Sweetwater County. People could have purchased items for themselves, but instead contributed to help those effected by weather, road closures, accidents, breakdowns, or other unfortunate circumstances.
Second, these contributions help Travelers Assistance Society of Sweetwater County get through a busy time of the year for stranded travelers. In 2018, Travelers Assistance Society of Sweetwater County was able to assist more than 650 people with fuel, lodging, bus tickets and meals. As of September 2019, with your generosity, Travelers Assistance Society of Sweetwater County was able to help more than 400 people, with the increase in travelers needing assistance still on the horizon, according to a press release.
The next time you see a road closure or accident on the interstate, think of those traveling through Sweetwater County who may not have many resources for an unexpected delay. Travelers Assistance Society of Sweetwater County can provide this ministry to others with the help of community contributions This year, as you give, consider a donation of any amount to Travelers Assistance Society of Sweetwater County, a registered 501(c)3.
You can contribute at https://www.tasscwy.org send donations to Travelers Assistance Society of Sweetwater County, P. O. Box 1194, Green River, WY 82935.
