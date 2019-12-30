ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Young at Heart In-Home Services’ Tree of Sharing was concluded for the 2019 Holiday Season. With every ornament gone and more than 110 presents delivered, this year’s program was a huge success, according to a press release.
The Tree of Sharing Program was originally established to assist the aging community with personal needs and to shine a little light on their holiday season. With the help from the community, the Tree of Sharing has turned into a tradition that is eagerly awaited each year, according to the release.
“Thanks to the generosity of individuals in our community, 110 eligible participants were sponsored from the Tree of Sharing. The support that we received is completely amazing, which in return helped our senior citizens who spend Christmas alone meet their basic needs and brighten their holiday’s” Emmy Nielsen, In-Home Service Supervisor said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.