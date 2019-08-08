ROCK SPRINGS – When Jack Wright takes the stage in Rock Springs, Neil Diamond fans will be treated to a powerful, passionate performance of timeless hits and fan favorites – the memorable songs that have kept Diamond in the hearts and minds of his adoring fans for five decades. Backed by the impressive Heartlight Showband, the 24-song show includes fan favorites like Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Hello Again,” “Play Me,” “Song Sung Blue,” “I Am I Said,” and “Coming to America.”
Wright will perform one show only at the Broadway Theater starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Tickets cost $30 and are available online at BroadwayRS.com and at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Office at 603 S. Main St. or at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at 1897 Dewar Drive.
Wright’s “gut feeling” for Diamond’s music probably comes from the same place as it was originally written: a need to express life’s ups and downs, hopes and aspirations, love found and love lost -- through words, melodies and expressive musical arrangements. It’s a natural fit and it comes through honestly and passionately in every performance, according to a press release. He is not a ‘60s and ‘70s impersonator. He relies on his natural singing voice, which closely resembles Diamond’s, and his ability to connect to his audiences with the same openness as the master entertainer himself.
“I don’t try to shape my vowels to match his. I don’t try to copy his movements. I don’t use over-the-top mimicry to create a nostalgic illusion of Neil’s early performances. It’s more important to me to perform as Neil has in his contemporary prime, and to faithfully present the very best performances of his 50 years of superstardom,” he said.
In Wright’s words, “Neil Diamond is one of the most beloved performers in the past five decades. His music crosses over generations of fans. And like me, they can’t seem to get enough of it. The Broadway Theater is a perfect place for a rousing celebration of one of the world’s true superstars.”
For a show preview, visit www.jackwrightshow.com
For more information on the Broadway Theater, visit BroadwayRS.com or call 307-352-1434.
