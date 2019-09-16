ROCK SPRINGS — When Jack Wright’s Tribute to Neil Diamond takes the stage in Rock Springs, fans will be treated to a powerful, passionate performance of timeless hits and fan favorites – the memorable songs that have kept Neil in the hearts and minds of his adoring fans for five decades, according to a press release.
Wright will perform one show at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Broadway Theater. Tickets are $30 and are available at www.BroadwayRS.com, at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office, 603 S Main St. or at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive.
Backed by the impressive Heartlight Showband, the 24-song show includes fan favorites like "Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Hello Again,” “Play Me,” “Song Sung Blue,” “I Am I Said” and “Coming to America.”
Wright’s “gut feeling” for Neil’s music probably comes from the same place as it was originally written: a need to express life’s ups and downs, hopes and aspirations, love found and love lost — through words, melodies and expressive musical arrangements. It’s a natural fit. And it comes through honestly and passionately in every performance. He is not a 60s and 70s impersonator. He relies on his natural singing voice, which closely resembles Diamond’s, and his ability to connect to his audiences with the same openness as the master entertainer himself, according to the release. “I don’t try to shape my vowels to match his. I don’t try to copy his movements. I don’t use over-the-top mimicry to create a nostalgic illusion of Neil’s early performances. It’s more important to me to perform as Neil has in his contemporary prime, and to faithfully present the very best performances of his fifty years of superstardom,” Wright said in the release.
“Neil Diamond is one of the most beloved performers in the past five decades. His music crosses over generations of fans. And like me, they can’t seem to get enough of it. The Broadway Theater is a perfect place for a rousing celebration of one of the world’s true superstars.”
For a show preview visit www.jackwrightshow.com
For more information visit www.BroadwayRS.com or call 307-352-1434.
