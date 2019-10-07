GREEN RIVER — The Green River Urban Renewal Agency/Main Street will host the annual Trunk or Treat from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday along Flaming Gorge Way. The event will include games and treats.
Vendor set-up begins at 9:30 a.m. Vendors are asked to decorate vehicles, dress in costumes and hand out candy and promotional materials.
A traveling trophy will be awarded for the top trunk.
About 1,000 children participated in last year's event.
To register or for more information, contact Jennie Melvin at 307-872-6141 or jmelvin@cityofgreenriver.org.
