WEST LARAMIE -- Tungsten Parts Wyoming, a manufacturer in West Laramie, pushed back on allegations made by former employees in a 53-page court filing.
Seven former employees filed a lawsuit against the company in December, accusing the company of misleading its customers into believing that all its products are made in the U.S. while actually selling them foreign-made products.
The company's former CEO, general manager, and several engineers have also accused the company's chairman, Joseph Serov, of knowingly violating the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations, administered by the U.S. Department of State, despite the repeated protests from employees.
However, in Tungsten's Friday court response to those allegations, attorneys for the business said the business has not violated ITAR and that all its customers approved the sale of foreign-made products.
Tungsten's website boasts that "all these jobs have been brought back from China."
"The just proves how much the company takes pride in American workmanship, and how much it values goods that are 'Made in the USA,'" the website says.
Tungsten's clients include major aerospace and defense companies, including Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, and Northrup Grumman.
The lawsuit from former employees took aim at the "Made in the USA" pledge. The ex-employees claim that, in the last two years, Tungsten purchased tungsten cubes, balls, and plates from Chinese companies that are part of the East Asian country's "commercial or defense industrial base."
In its response, Tungsten acknowledged that in 2018 and 2019, the business "purchased some tungsten products, including tungsten cubes, balls, and plates, from Xi'an Refractory & Precise Metals and some tungsten products from Beijing Tian-Long Tungsten & Molybdenum Co. in Beijing."
However, the business contends that it did so legally and did not "misled their customers in any way."
The business asserts that when it used the Chinese-made tungsten plates, it did so "with full disclosure and approval of the source of the tungsten to the customer."
"At times Joseph Serov obtained customer permission to deviate from the customer's contract with Tungsten and, at the appropriate times, Joseph Serov would communicate to management employees that he had obtained customer permission to deviate from the contract," Tungsten's response states.
The ex-employees' lawsuit also accused the business of violating federal rules for defense contractors.
The lawsuit claims that Joseph Serov's brother, Dror, works as a consultant for Tungsten in violation of the Code of Federal Regulations' partial ban "foreign individuals" handling technical data of military parts.
Dror is an Israeli citizen and the plaintiffs claimed that he was not licensed by the State Department as required.
The response from Tungsten says that allegation is completely false. Dror has the required technical data license and Tungsten obtained the "required permission" from its customers for Dror to have access to products, the business's attorneys assert.
Any technical data that's governed by ITAR and sent to Dror were done so in compliance with "all applicable laws and regulations."
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit had described Tungsten's working environment as "chaotic, characterized by a lack of document control and substandard, outdated equipment that had little capacity to manufacture the products ordered by TPW customers."
The lawsuit says that "on several occasions," manufacturing technologist Kyle Stickelman urged Serov to replace outdated or non-functioning equipment and was told to "make do."
While the business acknowledges that its sintering and debinding furnace were down for maintenance and modifications for about five months at one point and that it sometimes fell behind on contracts, Tungsten's response says Stickelman's requests for new equipment were "unnecessary" and that the business had "appropriate and functioning equipment."
"Defendants deny the requested replacements were for non-functioning equipment or outdated equipment," Tungsten's response states.
The employees who sued Tungsten in December said the company is guilty of wrongful termination, constructive termination, and defamation after Serov apparently told police and others that the employees had committed crimes.
In Tungsten's answer to the allegations, the business's attorneys made some serious accusations of their own against its former employees.
The business's Friday filing says George Pazos, the business's operations manager from 2017-2019, was fired for pressuring "Tungsten personnel to destroy company records, including Mr. Pazos's personnel file."
Pazos is not a plaintiff in the lawsuit but was one of the first to raise ITAR concerns.
Tungsten also asserts that, after talking to law enforcement, officials learned that former Process Engineer Manager Alonso Martinez "had improperly and illegally downloaded Tungsten files based on evidence law enforcement requested from Tungsten." The filing claims Martinez "is believed to have stolen and destroyed other confidential documentation and TPW property."
When Dennis Omanoff, a plaintiff, was hired as Tungsten's Executive Vice President in April, his contract granted Tungsten the right to manufacture some of Omanoff's prior inventions.
Omanoff claimed Serov attempted to find ways around his patent for an armor-piercing round.
Tungsten's response states the business "had become aware of potential issues with Mr. Omanoff's claim to the patent and further explained that if Mr. Omanoff did not have a valid patent, given TPW's investment in the product, Tungsten had a right to continue production; however, if Mr. Omanoff had a valid claim to the patent, Tungsten would in no way infringe on the patent."
Tungsten's response also states that Omanoff took a company vehicle out-of-state in July and "drove in a manner wherein he caused a vehicular accident striking a minor child."
"At no point did ... Omanoff report any of the incident to TPW, thereby exacerbating his intent to cause harm and damage to TPW and Serov," Tungsten's filing states.
Another plaintiff, Tungsten claims, "intentionally sabotaged TPW production efforts in order to damage TPW's business and customer relations because he did not agree with TPW's recent management, operational, and strategic changes." The business's lawyers state that it became necessary to make a number of management changes in 2019 as a result of the plaintiffs' actions.
"This was necessary due to TPW's failure for approximately two entire years to generate any net income as a business under the leadership and direction of at least a portion of the (former employees), which was not a sustainable business model," Tungsten's lawyers assert.
Originally based in San Diego, Tungsten was recruited by the Wyoming Business Council to move to Laramie.
After substantial work by both local and state officials, Serov relocated the company to Laramie and began manufacturing here in 2017.
The state provided a $3 million grant for the construction of Tungsten's building that was completed in 2016.
