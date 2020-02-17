RIVERTON — Jordan Atencio of Green River was listed on the 2019 President’s List at Central Wyoming College.
Students on the President's List must be full-time students with a minimum of 12.0 college-level credit hours, and have earned a 4.0 GPA.
Leah Huckaby was listed among the 2019 Dean’s List honorees.
Students on the Den's List are full-time students, with a minimum of 12.0 college-level credit hours, who have earned a 3.5-3.99 GPA.
