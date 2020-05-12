BOISE, Idaho — Bill Kern of Green River and Daniel Mull of Rock Springs were among the spring graduates from Boise State University.
Kern graduated with a Master of Educational Tech and Mull graduated with a Master of Business Administration.
2,785 students were eligible for 3,232 degrees and certificates, with 785 students eligible for honors; 389 cum laude, 311 magna cum laude and 85 summa cum laude.
Watch the full commencement ceremony, along with shout-out videos from students and faculty, at www.boisestate.edu/commencement .
