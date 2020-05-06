LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will receive reports on the university’s COVID-19 coronavirus response, the campus master plan, construction projects and other issues during the board’s regular meeting Wednesday and Thursday, May 13-14.
The meeting will be conducted via teleconference due to Gov. Mark Gordon’s order against gatherings in public places in Wyoming. Public participation will be via teleconference, as UW facilities are closed to the public.
Several committees of the board will meet through the day Wednesday, starting with the Facilities Contracting Committee at 8 a.m.
Thursday’s meeting of the full board will begin with an executive session at 7 a.m., with the public session slated to start at 9:15 a.m.
Public testimony will be accepted at 11 a.m. Thursday. Those wishing to offer verbal testimony should go to www.uwyo.edu/trustees/public-comment/web_form.html to fill out the web form. The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, May 11.
The public sessions of the board and its committees may be observed by the public via UW’s WyoCast system.
Wednesday’s committee meetings will air at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/cbe50f63f52c4bffab5b3de9d3b81adc1d.
Thursday’s board meeting can be observed at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/49899ca3519e40f1bc14b6f7d02d324b1d.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2020-meeting-materials/may_13-15_2020_meeting.html.
