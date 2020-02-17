LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater County at the completion of the 2019 fall semester.
The complete list of fall semester graduates can be found at www.uwyo.edu/uw/news/index.html and scroll to Students in the News.
Students include:
Green River
William S. Cantrell, Certificate
Crystal L. Hamblin, Master of Science
Tomas J. Lopez, Bachelor of Arts
Alexis P. Mitchell, Bachelor of Arts
Isaac Paul West, Bachelor of General Studies
McKinnon
Bailee Marie Thomas, Bachelor of Arts
Rock Springs
April Arellano, Bachelor of Science
Sarah Elizabeth Bailey, Bachelor of Science
Chad Eugene Baker, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Tyler James Bettolo, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Brady J. Faigl, Bachelor of Science
Mary R. Ferguson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sarah R. Grimm, Bachelor of Science
Zachary Gene Legerski, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Jordan Love, Master of Science
Andrew Danielrhae Monroe, Bachelor of Science
Ashenafi Tenna Negeri, Bachelor of Science
Jessica O'Neal, Bachelor of Science
Kevin Thomas Poyer, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Michelle Lynn Roberts, Master of Business Administration
Cynthia Kay Rodriguez, Master of Arts
Charles Sheid, Master of Arts
Lennon Andrew Spence, Bachelor of Science
Valerie Ann Vasquez, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
