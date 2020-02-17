LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater County at the completion of the 2019 fall semester.

The complete list of fall semester graduates can be found at www.uwyo.edu/uw/news/index.html and scroll to Students in the News.

Students include:

Green River

William S. Cantrell, Certificate

Crystal L. Hamblin, Master of Science

Tomas J. Lopez, Bachelor of Arts

Alexis P. Mitchell, Bachelor of Arts

Isaac Paul West, Bachelor of General Studies

McKinnon

Bailee Marie Thomas, Bachelor of Arts

Rock Springs

April Arellano, Bachelor of Science

Sarah Elizabeth Bailey, Bachelor of Science

Chad Eugene Baker, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Tyler James Bettolo, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Brady J. Faigl, Bachelor of Science

Mary R. Ferguson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Sarah R. Grimm, Bachelor of Science

Zachary Gene Legerski, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Jordan Love, Master of Science

Andrew Danielrhae Monroe, Bachelor of Science

Ashenafi Tenna Negeri, Bachelor of Science

Jessica O'Neal, Bachelor of Science

Kevin Thomas Poyer, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Michelle Lynn Roberts, Master of Business Administration

Cynthia Kay Rodriguez, Master of Arts

Charles Sheid, Master of Arts

Lennon Andrew Spence, Bachelor of Science

Valerie Ann Vasquez, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

