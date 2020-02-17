LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 20 students from Sweetwater County and seven students from Uinta County on the 2019 fall semester Provost's Honor Roll.
The Provost's Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Sweetwater County students include:
Green River
Christopher L. Byrd
Tiffany Frey
Autumn Brooke Holmes
Mariah Lucero
Sydnee G. Sanchez
Rock Springs
Chad Eugene Baker
Jennifer D. Chick
Kailyne L. Dickinson
Austin Carter Egbert
Samantha A. Enokson
Mary R. Ferguson
Sarah R. Grimm
Karina Kachnowski
Zachary Gene Legerski
Joyce K. Lew
Megan D. Quinn
Autumn R. Rosenau
Taylor M. Tygum
Valerie Ann Vasquez
Ashley M. Willoughby
Uinta County students include:
Evanston
Sondra Billman
Chase A. Cook
Teresa A. Hawkins
Byron McGuire
Kevin West
Lyman
Collin Mitchell Koch
Mountain View
Savannah Forbes McCracken
