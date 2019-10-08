LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater and Uinta Counties at the completion of the 2019 summer semester:
Green River
Mary Carolyn Bozym, Certificate
Cody T. Cassity, Bachelor of Arts
Amanda Louise Fillingim, Bachelor of Science
Leah A. Hoblit, Master of Music Education
Cameron Michael Hoyt, Bachelor of Science
Alexander Jacques Marchal, Bachelor of Science
Todd James Redmon, Master of Business Administration
John C. Ruess, Bachelor of Science
PeightonI. Spalding, Bachelor of Science
Rock Springs
Brad Raymond Bell, Bachelor of Science
Nicole Castillon, Master of Public Administration
Jessica Chitwood, Bachelor of Applied Science
Jenna Georgeen Harris, Bachelor of Science
Angela M. Hopkin, Master of Music Education
Tori Pauline Johnson, Bachelor of Arts
Brooke Ann Marang, Bachelor of Arts
Gissel Carolina Molina, Bachelor of Science
Robert Dawson Nielsen, Master of Science
Chynna Marie Randall, Bachelor of Arts
Ryan K. Rust, Master of Public Administration
Dalton James Vonrembow, Bachelor of Science
Evanston
Ashanah E. Barnes, Bachelor of Arts
Samuel Brian Richins, Bachelor of Science
Lyman
CherylK. Hinman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Mountain View
Sarah Jessica Butters, Certificate
For a complete list of graduates visit www.uwyo.edu/uw/news/index.html and scroll to Students in the News.
