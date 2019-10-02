ROCK SPRINGS — Oscar Tellefson has enjoyed gardening in the backyard of his home on Lincoln Avenue in Rock Springs for many years. This is the first time that garden has ever produced a pumpkin growing high in the branches of a tree.
ROCK SPRINGS — Drivers don’t have to spend extra time looking for compatible stations for their electric cars as universal chargers await visitors to downtown Rock Springs. They can now power up for free while checking out local sights and businesses.
GREEN RIVER – Research shows that playing simple games on computers and tablets promotes brain health. The library at the Golden Hour Senior Center includes a mismatched mix of monitors, keyboard and towers that have been donated over the years, but they aren’t advanced or plentiful enough t…
GRANGER — Genesis Energy L.P. announced the company plans to invest approximately $300 million to expand its existing Granger production facility to increase soda ash production by approximately 750,000 tons per year.
