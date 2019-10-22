Editor's note: Jose Antonio Vargas' visit to Rock Springs has been canceled, meaning he will not be available for a Saturday book reading at Sidekicks Book Bar. Event organizers are considering their options for the other events. The story will be updated as more details are available.
ROCK SPRINGS — “What stories are we not telling?”
That’s the question Jose Antonio Vargas continually asks himself. It drove him in his career as a journalist, and now it inspires his work as a human rights and immigration activist.
Vargas will be coming to Rock Springs this weekend to share his work and passion concerning issues related to immigration, specifically the difficulties faced by undocumented immigrants. He will be sharing his documentary, “Documented,” and reading from his book “Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen.”
Vargas left his home in the Philippines when he was 12 and was sent to live with his grandparents in California. Four years later, as a 16-year-old, he rode his bike to the DMV to get a driver’s license. When he handed the worker his green card, she informed him that it was fake and he needed to leave. That is when Vargas learned that he was an undocumented immigrant.
For years this knowledge haunted him, but he considered America his home and wanted to earn his place in it. After years of hiding the truth, in 2011 he wrote an article for the New York Times titled “Outlaw: My Life as an Undocumented Immigrant.” In it he told his story and came out publicly as undocumented. After explaining how he spent so much of his life in fear while trying to hide his undocumented status, he said, “I’m done running. I’m exhausted. I don’t want that life anymore. So I’ve decided to come forward, own up to what I’ve done, and tell my story to the best of my recollection. ... I don’t know what the consequences will be of telling my story.”
Since then, Vargas has learned to face the consequences and continued to share his story through his work, including his documentary, book, appearances, and Define American, the nonprofit media and culture organization he founded.
CONNECTING ACROSS THE COUNTRY
Speaking to the Rocket Miner, Vargas shared his excitement about coming to Rock Springs and discussed what he hopes to accomplish through his appearances.
Vargas has been to Wyoming twice before, once to Jackson Hole, which he thought was beautiful, and once to Laramie, where he spoke at the University of Wyoming; met Judy Shepard, the mother of Matthew Shepard; and appeared with former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson. This will be his first time in Rock Springs.
Vargas travels frequently, and will be speaking in six different places in the next few weeks, some as far apart as New York and California. He travels for a variety of events, which vary with each place that he visits. Whether he’s sharing his documentary, reading from his book, or simply meeting with and talking to people, he gets around.
Through his travels, Vargas hopes to get a feel for where people and local and state governments are at in their attitudes toward issues like immigration. He pointed out that if it seems like things won’t get done on a federal level, it is even more important to engage with issues at a local level.
Encouraging undocumented populations also holds high priority for Vargas. The American Immigration Council reports that in 2015, 21,999 immigrants, or foreign-born individuals, comprised 3.8 percent of Wyoming’s population, while 5,000 undocumented immigrants comprised 27 percent of the immigrant population and 1 percent of the total state population in 2014. Having looked at the numbers, Vargas pointed out that Wyoming’s undocumented population is comparatively small, but that this means it is especially important to reach out to them and help them not feel isolated.
As he’s traveled and shared his story, Vargas has faced different amounts of both backlash and confusion. He said many people will ask him, “Shouldn’t you be talking to the government?” Vargas explained that he personally called U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after he came out as undocumented, but the laws are complicated and often “don’t make sense.”
In an interview on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Vargas said that the No. 1 question he gets asked is “why can’t you just get legal?” After 26 years of being undocumented, his reply was: “As if all I have to do is flip a switch and then poof, I’m an American stealing your welfare.” Vargas knows that the issue is far from simple.
The experience of being undocumented while being such a public figure has been complicated for Vargas. He noted that he is well aware that he is constantly taking risks, but he willingly chooses to take them in order to share his message.
FIGHTING MISUNDERSTANDING
One reason Vargas is so passionate is he feels that immigration is one of the least understood issues we face, and most people simply don’t understand what the immigration process is and isn’t. He pointed out the irony that so many people don’t understand immigration even though most of us came from immigrants but have never had to research the process personally. Vargas commented that no matter where he travels, the same basic misunderstandings are present almost everywhere, and among people on every end of the political spectrum. He noted that the issue goes much deeper and is more complicated than most people realize, and helping people understand it is crucial.
Many factors need to be considered and explored, Vargas said, such as the root cause of migration. Why do people want to leave their homes to come to America? Vargas said the answer that they’re looking for a “better life” isn’t sufficient, because the answer is usually far more complex and nuanced.
Vargas also noted a possible correlation between growing misunderstanding and a decline in information. He pointed out that around the time newspapers began to shrink, immigration numbers were rising, so publications that had previously covered immigration news were becoming less staffed and unable to keep up. Lack of coverage became part of a growing lack of understanding.
Change in political rhetoric and media portrayal also influenced current perceptions of immigration, according to Vargas. He expressed the opinion that Donald Trump used immigration as a campaign tactic as a way to point a finger and say “blame them,” and that much of the general media followed suit. In addition to this, the way context and facts are presented — or left out — plays a major role in general opinions. For example, Vargas said it is a well-documented and certifiable fact that undocumented immigrants contribute billions of tax dollars, which we know from sources like the IRS. However, Vargas said many people still “surrender to the narrative” that undocumented immigrants don’t contribute to our nation or economy, but instead are costing us and draining our resources.
Vargas also pointed out that perceptions are often skewed, such as the way the immigration narrative has largely focused on immigrants from Mexico or other Latin countries. Vargas himself is Philipino, and he has noticed a problem with assumptions made about who immigrants are and where they’re from — -assumptions that don’t always accurately represent facts.
Although immigration is usually seen as a political topic, Vargas said that for him the issue is much more than the “political partisan ping pong” it’s usually presented as. Vargas noted that he intentionally doesn’t label himself as either progressive or conservative, and that he will never “impose a political purity test” on someone in order to talk to them, which he credits to the journalist in him. He said that he has gotten some pushback from decisions like choosing to appear on certain news networks, including Fox News. But when people question why he would talk to certain people or go to certain places, he responds that it’s “because they’re there.” He is willing to talk to everyone, and believes that only engaging with people who agree with you is dangerous.
THE IMPORTANCE OF NARRATIVE
For Vargas, the issue isn’t politics, but storytelling. He believes that perception of a topic comes from the way the issue is framed and the narrative is presented. That is why his focus for his own work and his company, Define American, is placed on terminology, portrayal, and sharing stories.
Unlike other companies that focus on legislation, mobilizing groups, and tackling a political or legal angle, Define American seeks to help immigrants through the way they are viewed. The company particularly focuses on how immigrants are presented in popular culture, striving to add realistic complexity and nuance to immigrant portrayals. Vargas explained that because stories exist in many formats, Define American works with both news outlets and entertainment companies. For example, they encouraging news sources to use the term “undocumented immigrant” instead of “illegal immigrant,” and they have consulted with shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Superstore” about the portrayal of characters who are immigrants.
Define American describes itself as “a nonprofit media and culture organization that uses the power of story to transcend politics and shift the conversation about immigrants, identity, and citizenship in a changing America.” Its website states: “At Define American, we believe that powerful storytelling is the catalyst that can reshape our country’s immigration narrative and generate significant cultural change.”
Just as Vargas has shared his own personal story of being undocumented, an important part of Define American is encouraging others to come forward and share their stories as well. The Define American website has an incredible amount of videos and stories from people all across the United States sharing their experiences about being undocumented or being an ally to someone who is undocumented.
As a reporter, filmmaker, and storyteller, Vargas understands the powerful effect stories can have. By sharing his own story, giving others an outlet to share theirs, and helping shape the way stories are shared, he hopes to use stories in order to change the overall narrative.
VARGAS IN ROCK SPRINGS
It’s not every day Rock Springs is visited by a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Emmy-nominated filmmaker, and Tony-nominated producer. Vargas’s writings include the best-selling memoir “Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen” and “My Life as an Undocumented Immigrant” published in the New York Times. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting in 2008 for his coverage of the Virginia Tech shooting.
Vargas’s producing and directing work includes co-production of the Broadway play “What the Constitution Means to Me,” which was nominated for two Tony Awards. He produced and directed “Documented,” an autobiographical documentary feature film that received 2015 NAACP Image Award Nomination for Outstanding Documentary. MTV aired “White People,” an Emmy-nominated television special he produced and directed on what it means to be white in a demographically-changing America.
Angela Thatcher, an Instructor of sociology at Western Wyoming Community College, said that Vargas’s visit to Rock Springs was made possible by the passion and dedication of many individuals. Although the event is largely hosted by WWCC, she said, “From the earliest planning of this event, we knew that we wanted the community involved as well and we were fortunate enough to have some wonderful partners. Downtown Rock Springs, Sweetwater BOCES, Sidekicks Book Bar, and Los Cabos were a huge help throughout the process; this event could not have become what it is without their input. The planning committee was also fortunate enough that Western Wyoming Community College was very supportive of us putting on an event of this scale.”
She noted that the planning committee “wanted to make this as valuable of an event as possible, not just for the college and students, but for the community as well.”
Thatcher said she hopes to reach three main audiences through this event. First, undocumented individuals in the area, to help them know they are not alone and provide them with resources they may need. Second, those who may know someone who is undocumented, so they can help and support them more effectively. Third, and more broadly, those who simply don’t know about the struggles of being undocumented.
“It is one thing to hear about it on the news or social media; it is altogether another to hear directly from a person currently facing these struggles,” Thatcher said.
“As a sociologist, I am a firm believer in giving people multiple perspectives on an issue,” she said. “What I’m most excited for is Jose’s perspective is one most people don’t often have the opportunity to hear. I hope his message provides people with new and/or needed information or shows a perspective about which people may not have previously been fully aware.”
No matter what your opinion on immigration, Thatcher encourages everyone to come listen to Vargas.
“Regardless of who you are, where you come from, your background, your experience, or your personal beliefs, absolutely everyone can learn something, and therefore benefit, from Jose’s message and from attending this event.”
