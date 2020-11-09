Tex-Mex is an Americanized version of Mexican cuisine. I like taking Tex-Mex flavors, and putting different spins on them, in these cases, using a slow cooker.
The classic King Ranch Chicken Casserole is up for debate. I prepare a slow-cooker soup version which brings on all of the classic King Ranch flavors.
Traditional tamales have cornmeal dough rolled around a spicy meat or sweet filling and are then wrapped in corn husks or foil before being steamed. This pie uses some of these tamale ingredients and puts a different twist on them.
To prepare these traditional meals can be involved and time consuming. These slow cooker versions might take a few hours to cook, however you just put the ingredients in your slow cooker, and leave it to do all the work.
SLOW-COOKER KING RANCH CHICKEN SOUP
Ingredients:
1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts
1 cup chopped yellow onions
One medium red bell pepper, diced
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
One 28 ounce can fire-roasted diced tomatoes, undrained
One 18 ounce can cream soup (your choice cream of celery, cream of asparagus or cream of mushroom) 2 cups chicken broth
One 4.5 ounce can chopped green chiles
One .85 ounce package chicken taco seasoning mix
One 8 ounce package cream cheese, cubed, softened
Salt to taste
— Spray slow cooker with cooking spray.
— Mix onions, bell pepper, 1 tablespoon of the oil and the salt in slow cooker. Stir in tomatoes, soup, broth and chiles. Note: you can adjust the heat level by choosing mild, medium or hot chiles.
— In medium bowl, mix remaining 2 tablespoons oil and the taco seasoning mix. Add chicken; turn to coat. Add chicken to mixture in cooker.
— Cover and cook on Low heat setting 3 to 4 hours or until juice of chicken is clear and thermometer reads at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
— Remove chicken from cooker and cool until you are able to handle it.
— Stir cream cheese into mixture in cooker until smooth, and then cover and keep warm.
Shred chicken by pulling apart with two forks, and then return to cooker.
I like to pour into bowls and top each serving with crushed tortilla chips, or warmed tortillas on the side.
SLOW-COOKER TAMALE PIE
Ingredients:
1 pound lean ground beef (I use 93% lean)
One medium onion, chopped
2 cups canned red kidney beans, drained, rinsed
One 10 ounce can enchilada sauce
One 6.5 ounce pouch cornbread and muffin mix
1/3 cup milk
2 tablespoons butter, melted
One egg
½ cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese
1 4.5 ounce can chopped green chiles, undrained
¼ cup sour cream
4 medium green onions, chopped
— In nonstick skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until beef is brown; drain if necessary. Stir in beans and enchilada sauce.
— Place beef mixture in slow cooker.
— In medium bowl, stir cornbread mix, milk, butter and egg just until moistened (batter will be lumpy). Stir cheese and chiles into batter. Spoon the batter over beef mixture in slow cooker.
— Cover and cook on low heat setting 5 to 6 hours or until toothpick inserted in center of cornbread comes out clean. Although the cornbread will not brown like traditional baked cornbread, it will darken as the tamale mixture soaks into the cornbread mixture. To be sure the cornbread is done, test with a toothpick toward the end of the cook time. If it comes out clean, it's done.
Serve with sour cream and green onions.
