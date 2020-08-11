LARAMIE —The University of Wyoming lists 54 students from Sweetwater County on the 2020 spring semester academic Dean's and Dean's Freshman Honor Rolls.
The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
For more information about the University of Wyoming visit www.uwyo.edu.
Students include:
Green River
Kaitlyn R. Banks
Karson J. Beutel
Michael G. Cobb
Michelle E. Comstock
Haylen R. Cordova
Victoria Paige Evans
Luke Ferrell
Nick A. Findlow
Hailey J. Finstad
Logan S. Fox
Lexie Kay Frint
Tate M. Gnose
Ashlie M. Gold
Alex N. Holcomb
Jacob Lock
Laken A. Mitchell
Kristen A. Morris
Rebecca Price
Brianna M. Rath
Christian T. Smith
Erika J. Wilson
Reliance
Grace M. Peterson
Rock Springs
Parker J. Allen
Brady L. Arnoldi
Matthew C. Baker
Ryan J. Brandt
Kolbe J. Chavez
Rylee M. Easton
Austin Carter Egbert
Samantha A. Enokson
Kaitlyn Rose Erramouspe
Faith Fernandez
Thomas I. Hafner
Ellie Huxford
Skya R. Legerski
Kevin Liu
Rayven S. Lucero
Kaley A. Martinez
Dylan C. Matlock
Kevin C. Mei
Nick A. Nelson
Michael David Newman
Amrey K. Plemel
Raeanne A. Prather
August M. Prevedel
John A. Prevedel
Jenae A. Ramirez
Brayden Rondinelli
Riley B. Skorcz
Sophia M. Spicer
Alicia Marie Stevens
Clayton Allen Stott
Ivin J. Tardoni
Matthew J. Vesco
Jacob W. Wilson
